Bates and Missouri host Vanderbilt

Missouri Tigers (8-13, 0-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-15, 0-7 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (8-13, 0-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-15, 0-7 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri visits the Vanderbilt Commodores after Tamar Bates scored 29 points in Missouri’s 91-84 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Commodores have gone 5-7 in home games. Vanderbilt has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 0-8 in SEC play. Missouri is 5-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Vanderbilt scores 66.3 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 74.3 Missouri allows. Missouri has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The Commodores and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is averaging 14.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Sean East is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Tigers. Bates is averaging 19.6 points over the past 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 72.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

