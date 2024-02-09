Bates and Missouri host Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-8, 4-6 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-15, 0-10 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-8, 4-6 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-15, 0-10 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Tamar Bates scored 20 points in Missouri’s 79-60 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 6-7 at home. Missouri allows 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-6 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is fourth in the SEC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tolu Smith averaging 3.1.

Missouri makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Mississippi State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Missouri gives up.

The Tigers and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Honor is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.7 points. Bates is averaging 19.8 points over the past 10 games for Missouri.

Josh Hubbard is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.8 points. Smith is shooting 59.4% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 68.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

