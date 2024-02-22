Basham scores 21, Northern Arizona defeats Eastern Washington 78-71

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Basham had 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 78-71 victory against Eastern Washington on Thursday night.…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Basham had 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 78-71 victory against Eastern Washington on Thursday night.

Basham also had 14 rebounds and six blocks for the Lumberjacks (13-15, 6-8 Big Sky Conference). Oakland Fort scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Trenton McLaughlin was 4 of 15 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Casey Jones finished with 17 points, four assists and two blocks for the Eagles (17-10, 11-3). Cedric Coward added 12 points and three steals for Eastern Washington. Ethan Price also had 12 points.

