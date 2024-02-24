Basham leads Northern Arizona against Idaho after 21-point outing

Idaho Vandals (10-17, 4-10 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (13-15, 6-8 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (10-17, 4-10 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (13-15, 6-8 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -4; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts the Idaho Vandals after Carson Basham scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 78-71 victory against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Lumberjacks have gone 7-3 in home games. Northern Arizona is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Vandals are 4-10 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 7.5.

Northern Arizona is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Idaho allows to opponents. Idaho averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Northern Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Oakland Fort is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Quinn Denker is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Vandals. Mims is averaging 11.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 67.1% over the past 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Vandals: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

