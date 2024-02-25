Bascoe scores 11 off the bench, Bucknell downs Army 54-41

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Bascoe helped lead Bucknell over Army on Sunday with 11 points off of the bench…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Bascoe helped lead Bucknell over Army on Sunday with 11 points off of the bench in a 54-41 victory.

Bascoe was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Bison (11-18, 8-8 Patriot League). Noah Williamson scored 10 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 7 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Ian Motta shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Abe Johnson led the way for the Black Knights (10-19, 6-10) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Curry added nine points for Army.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

