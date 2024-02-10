Live Radio
Barnett, Teel lead Presbyterian to 76-73 victory over Radford

The Associated Press

February 10, 2024, 7:31 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Marquis Barnett and Samage Teel scored 18 points apiece and Presbyterian held off Radford 76-73 on Saturday.

Barnett added six rebounds and three blocks for the Blue Hose (12-14, 4-7 Big South Conference). Teel made 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Trevon Reddish scored 12. Teel’s third 3-pointer came with 1:17 remaining. It gave the Blue Hose the lead and turned out to be the final basket of the game.

The Highlanders (13-12, 3-7) were led by Bryan Antoine’s 18 points. DaQuan Smith had 15 points and five assists, while Chandler Turner scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

