Barnett, Teel lead Presbyterian to 76-73 victory over Radford

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Marquis Barnett and Samage Teel scored 18 points apiece and Presbyterian held off Radford 76-73 on Saturday.

Barnett added six rebounds and three blocks for the Blue Hose (12-14, 4-7 Big South Conference). Teel made 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Trevon Reddish scored 12. Teel’s third 3-pointer came with 1:17 remaining. It gave the Blue Hose the lead and turned out to be the final basket of the game.

The Highlanders (13-12, 3-7) were led by Bryan Antoine’s 18 points. DaQuan Smith had 15 points and five assists, while Chandler Turner scored 11.

