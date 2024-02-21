Barnett leads Presbyterian against Winthrop after 22-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-16, 4-9 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (16-11, 7-5 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-16, 4-9 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (16-11, 7-5 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -9; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays the Winthrop Eagles after Marquis Barnett scored 22 points in Presbyterian’s 81-73 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Eagles are 7-3 in home games. Winthrop is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Hose are 4-9 in conference matchups. Presbyterian averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Winthrop averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.6 per game Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Winthrop gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sin’Cere McMahon averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Kelton Talford is shooting 63.3% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

