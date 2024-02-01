Barnes, Wilkerson lift Sam Houston over Western Kentucky 79-77

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Davon Barnes scored 21 points and Lamar Wilkerson had a go-ahead layup with 17 seconds…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Davon Barnes scored 21 points and Lamar Wilkerson had a go-ahead layup with 17 seconds left to rally Sam Houston to a 79-77 victory over Western Kentucky on Thursday night.

Barnes added seven rebounds and five assists for the Bearkats (13-9, 6-1 Conference USA). Cameron Huefner hit four 3-pointers scored 18, adding six boards. Damon Nicholas Jr. scored 14 on 6-for-8 shooting. Wilkerson missed 12 of 14 shots until hitting the game-winner.

Don McHenry led the Hilltoppers (14-7, 3-4) with 21 points. Rodney Howard had 17 points and six rebounds, while Tyrone Marshall scored 12.

