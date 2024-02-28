Barnes leads Tarleton State against Utah Tech after 33-point outing

Tarleton State Texans (20-7, 13-3 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-17, 6-10 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Tarleton State Texans (20-7, 13-3 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-17, 6-10 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Devon Barnes scored 33 points in Tarleton State’s 82-65 win over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Trailblazers have gone 6-5 in home games. Utah Tech averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 4-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Texans have gone 13-3 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State has a 6-2 record in one-possession games.

Utah Tech scores 70.0 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 67.6 Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Utah Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Tanner Christensen is averaging 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Emmanuel Innocenti is averaging 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Texans: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.