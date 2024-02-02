Barnes and Sam Houston host Florida International

Sam Houston Bearkats (13-9, 6-1 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-15, 2-5 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Sam Houston Bearkats (13-9, 6-1 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-15, 2-5 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on the Florida International Panthers after Davon Barnes scored 21 points in Sam Houston’s 79-77 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Panthers have gone 6-4 in home games. Florida International ranks ninth in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 78.0 points while holding opponents to 48.7% shooting.

The Bearkats are 6-1 in conference games. Sam Houston has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

Florida International averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston averages 71.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 78.0 Florida International allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 12.5 points for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.9 steals over the past 10 games for Florida International.

Lamar Wilkerson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bearkats. Barnes is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.