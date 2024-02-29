Banks scores 18 as UMBC defeats NJIT 79-60

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Marcus Banks’ 18 points helped UMBC defeat NJIT 79-60 on Thursday night. Banks had nine rebounds…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Marcus Banks’ 18 points helped UMBC defeat NJIT 79-60 on Thursday night.

Banks had nine rebounds for the Retrievers (11-19, 6-9 America East Conference). Khydarius Smith was 7 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Dion Brown had 15 points and shot 7 for 14, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Tariq Francis led the Highlanders (7-20, 3-12) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two steals. Elijah Buchanan added 11 points and eight rebounds for NJIT. In addition, Adam Hess had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

