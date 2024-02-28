Banks leads UMBC against NJIT after 28-point performance

UMBC Retrievers (10-19, 5-9 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-19, 3-11 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

UMBC Retrievers (10-19, 5-9 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-19, 3-11 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits the NJIT Highlanders after Marcus Banks scored 28 points in UMBC’s 86-68 victory against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Highlanders are 5-7 in home games. NJIT is eighth in the America East scoring 67.7 points while shooting 39.7% from the field.

The Retrievers have gone 5-9 against America East opponents. UMBC allows 81.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.7 points per game.

NJIT’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UMBC allows. UMBC averages 78.6 points per game, 4.7 more than the 73.9 NJIT gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Francis is averaging 14.5 points for the Highlanders. Adam Hess is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Dion Brown is averaging 19 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Retrievers. Banks is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 80.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

