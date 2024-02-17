Banks and Georgia Southern host James Madison

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-21, 5-8 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (23-3, 11-3 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-21, 5-8 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (23-3, 11-3 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -19.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on the James Madison Dukes after Eren Banks scored 21 points in Georgia Southern’s 82-75 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Dukes have gone 13-1 in home games. James Madison is the top team in the Sun Belt averaging 41.0 points in the paint. T.J. Bickerstaff leads the Dukes scoring 12.7.

The Eagles are 5-8 in conference play. Georgia Southern averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 1-9 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

James Madison averages 84.7 points, 5.2 more per game than the 79.5 Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game James Madison allows.

The Dukes and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is averaging 17 points and 3.1 assists for the Dukes. Noah Freidel is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Tyren Moore is shooting 47.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Eagles. Banks is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.