Banister scores 18 off the bench, Hampton defeats Monmouth 64-56

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Daniel Banister helped lead Hampton past Monmouth on Thursday night with 18 points off of the bench in a 64-56 win.

Banister shot 7 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line for the Pirates (8-22, 3-14 Coastal Athletic Association). Jerry Deng scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 10 points and shot 4 for 14, including 0 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Jack Collins led the Hawks (16-14, 9-8) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Xander Rice added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for Monmouth. Cornelius Robinson Jr. also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Hampton took the lead with 10:45 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Banister led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 27-26 at the break. Hampton turned a five-point second-half lead into a 12-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 50-38 lead with 9:18 left in the half. Deng scored eight second-half points in the matchup.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Hampton visits William & Mary and Monmouth travels to play Elon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

