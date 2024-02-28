Bamisile scores 24 off the bench, VCU beats Rhode Island 88-67

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Bamisile’s 24 points off of the bench led VCU to an 88-67 victory against Rhode…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Bamisile’s 24 points off of the bench led VCU to an 88-67 victory against Rhode Island on Wednesday night.

Bamisile shot 8 for 14 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Rams (19-9, 11-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Max Shulga scored 20 points and added five rebounds. Sean Bairstow had 16 points and went 7 of 11 from the field.

David Green led the Rams (11-17, 5-10) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Rhode Island also got nine points from Jaden House and Connor Dubsky.

VCU led 42-21 at halftime, with Bamisile racking up 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

