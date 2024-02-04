Ballo leads No. 11 Arizona against Stanford after 22-point showing

Stanford Cardinal (11-9, 6-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (16-5, 7-3 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stanford Cardinal (11-9, 6-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (16-5, 7-3 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -17.5; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Arizona plays the Stanford Cardinal after Oumar Ballo scored 22 points in Arizona’s 91-65 win against the California Golden Bears.

The Wildcats have gone 11-0 at home. Arizona ranks fifth in college basketball with 18.8 assists per game led by Kylan Boswell averaging 3.7.

The Cardinal are 6-4 in Pac-12 play. Stanford is sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 9.1.

Arizona scores 89.3 points, 13.7 more per game than the 75.6 Stanford allows. Stanford averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boswell is averaging 9.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats.

Raynaud is averaging 13.9 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Cardinal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 85.8 points, 41.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

