Ballo and No. 11 Arizona host Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (11-9, 6-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (16-5, 7-3 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Stanford Cardinal (11-9, 6-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (16-5, 7-3 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Arizona plays the Stanford Cardinal after Oumar Ballo scored 22 points in Arizona’s 91-65 victory against the California Golden Bears.

The Wildcats have gone 11-0 in home games. Arizona is second in college basketball with 44.2 points in the paint led by Ballo averaging 9.5.

The Cardinal are 6-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford ranks second in the Pac-12 shooting 38.8% from 3-point range.

Arizona makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Stanford averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is averaging 19 points and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats.

Maxime Raynaud is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Cardinal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 85.8 points, 41.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.