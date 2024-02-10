Ball State plays Texas State following Anderson’s 22-point game

Ball State Cardinals (12-11, 4-7 MAC) at Texas State Bobcats (10-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Ball State Cardinals (12-11, 4-7 MAC) at Texas State Bobcats (10-14, 4-8 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on the Texas State Bobcats after Jalin Anderson scored 22 points in Ball State’s 84-79 overtime loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Bobcats have gone 6-4 at home. Texas State is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cardinals are 4-5 on the road. Ball State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Texas State scores 68.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 71.0 Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Texas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Gumbs is averaging 9.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Bobcats. Jordan Mason is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Anderson is averaging 15.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cardinals. Basheer Jihad is averaging 20.0 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

