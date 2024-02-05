Ball State hosts Hunter and Ohio

Ohio Bobcats (12-10, 6-4 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (12-10, 4-6 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (12-10, 6-4 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (12-10, 4-6 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces the Ball State Cardinals after Jaylin Hunter scored 22 points in Ohio’s 78-69 win against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Cardinals have gone 8-4 at home. Ball State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 6-4 in conference matchups. Ohio is fourth in the MAC with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Elmore James averaging 5.0.

Ball State makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Ohio has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Ohio averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Ball State gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 11.6 points. Basheer Jihad is averaging 21 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Hunter is averaging 13.8 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.