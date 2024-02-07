Balanc and Quinnipiac host Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-9, 7-4 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-4, 10-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-9, 7-4 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-4, 10-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Matt Balanc scored 23 points in Quinnipiac’s 88-63 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Bobcats are 10-1 on their home court. Quinnipiac leads the MAAC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Amarri Tice averaging 5.5.

The Peacocks are 7-4 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s has a 5-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Quinnipiac averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Quinnipiac gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Balanc is averaging 18.7 points for the Bobcats. Tice is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Corey Washington is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Peacocks. Latrell Reid is averaging 13.4 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.