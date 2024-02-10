Live Radio
Baker scores 18 in New Hampshire’s 60-57 victory over Maine

The Associated Press

February 10, 2024, 10:11 PM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jaxson Baker had 18 points in New Hampshire’s 60-57 win over Maine on Saturday night.

Baker had 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (14-9, 6-4 America East Conference). Clarence O. Daniels II added 13 points and nine rebounds. Trey Woodyard scored 13 on 6-for-10 shooting.

The Black Bears (11-13, 3-6) were led by Peter Filipovity with 20 points and eight rebounds. Jaden Clayton had 12 points and three steals. Kellen Tynes added 10 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

