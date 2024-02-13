Baker leads LSU against Florida after 24-point outing

LSU Tigers (12-11, 4-6 SEC) at Florida Gators (16-7, 6-4 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

LSU Tigers (12-11, 4-6 SEC) at Florida Gators (16-7, 6-4 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -10.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU takes on the Florida Gators after Will Baker scored 24 points in LSU’s 109-92 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Gators have gone 10-1 at home. Florida has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have gone 4-6 against SEC opponents. LSU is 0-3 in one-possession games.

Florida makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). LSU has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The Gators and Tigers match up Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 16 points.

Jordan Wright is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 15 points and 1.9 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 82.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.