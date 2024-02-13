Live Radio
Bailey scores 22, Davidson knocks off La Salle 71-56

The Associated Press

February 13, 2024, 9:36 PM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Reed Bailey scored 22 points as Davidson beat La Salle 71-56 on Tuesday night.

Bailey also contributed 12 rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats (14-10, 4-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Connor Kochera added 15 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds. Bobby Durkin went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Explorers (11-14, 2-10) were led in scoring by Khalil Brantley, who finished with 16 points. La Salle also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Daeshon Shepherd. In addition, Anwar Gill had seven points.

Davidson took the lead with 15:54 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it.

Both teams play on Saturday. Davidson visits Saint Bonaventure and La Salle hosts UMass.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

