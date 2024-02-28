Bailey scores 20 in Wofford’s 91-69 win against Samford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Dillon Bailey had 20 points in Wofford’s 91-69 win against Samford on Wednesday night. Bailey was…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Dillon Bailey had 20 points in Wofford’s 91-69 win against Samford on Wednesday night.

Bailey was 6 of 10 shooting, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Terriers (16-14, 9-8 Southern Conference). Chase Cormier scored 16 points, going 5 of 7 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Anthony Arrington, Jr. shot 4 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Riley Allenspach finished with 12 points and two steals for the Bulldogs (25-5, 14-3). Lukas Walls added 11 points for Samford. Zach Loveday also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

