Bailey leads Richmond against UMass after 22-point performance

UMass Minutemen (15-8, 6-5 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (17-6, 9-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

UMass Minutemen (15-8, 6-5 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (17-6, 9-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces the UMass Minutemen after Dji Bailey scored 22 points in Richmond’s 82-65 win over the La Salle Explorers.

The Spiders are 12-0 in home games. Richmond has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Minutemen are 6-5 in conference play. UMass is second in the A-10 with 16.5 assists per game led by Matt Cross averaging 3.4.

Richmond scores 72.8 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 72.3 UMass gives up. UMass averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Richmond allows.

The Spiders and Minutemen face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neal Quinn is averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Spiders. Jordan King is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Cross is averaging 15.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 9-1, averaging 70.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

