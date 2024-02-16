Bailey leads Davidson against Saint Bonaventure after 22-point game

Davidson Wildcats (14-10, 4-7 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-9, 6-6 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Davidson Wildcats (14-10, 4-7 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-9, 6-6 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Reed Bailey scored 22 points in Davidson’s 71-56 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Bonnies are 9-3 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is fourth in the A-10 scoring 74.2 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are 4-7 in A-10 play. Davidson scores 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Davidson gives up. Davidson has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Adams-Woods is shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 13.6 points and 3.6 assists.

Grant Huffman is averaging 13.4 points and five assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

