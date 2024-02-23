Bacot and No. 10 North Carolina host Virginia

North Carolina Tar Heels (20-6, 12-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (20-7, 11-5 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina Tar Heels (20-6, 12-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (20-7, 11-5 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 North Carolina visits the Virginia Cavaliers after Armando Bacot scored 25 points in North Carolina’s 96-81 victory against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Cavaliers have gone 14-1 at home. Virginia averages 15.5 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Reece Beekman with 5.8.

The Tar Heels are 12-3 in conference play. North Carolina is the ACC leader with 41.1 rebounds per game led by Bacot averaging 10.3.

Virginia’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game North Carolina allows. North Carolina has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The Cavaliers and Tar Heels face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac McKneely averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc. Beekman is shooting 44.0% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

RJ Davis is shooting 43.2% and averaging 21.3 points for the Tar Heels. Bacot is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 62.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 41.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

