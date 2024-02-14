Ayesa scores 22 as South Carolina Upstate downs High Point 86-81 in OT

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Miguel Ayesa scored eight of his 22 points in overtime to help South Carolina Upstate…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Miguel Ayesa scored eight of his 22 points in overtime to help South Carolina Upstate beat High Points 86-81 on Wednesday night.

Ayesa made a pair of 3-pointers and two free throws as South Carolina Upstate outscored High Point 16-11 in the extra period. Ayesa also made a 3-pointer with eight seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied 70-all.

Ayesa shot 7 for 9, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (9-16, 4-8 Big South Conference). Justin Bailey scored 20 points and added five rebounds. Trae Broadnax finished 8 of 13 from the field to finish with 18 points.

Duke Miles, Trae Benham and Abdoulaye Thiam scored 16 points apiece for the Panthers (21-6, 10-2). Juslin Bodo Bodo scored eight points and grabbed 18 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

