Ayesa leads South Carolina Upstate against Gardner-Webb after 22-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (12-14, 7-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-16, 4-8 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday,…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (12-14, 7-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-16, 4-8 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate plays the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Miguel Ayesa scored 22 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 86-81 overtime victory against the High Point Panthers.

The Spartans are 5-5 in home games. South Carolina Upstate has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 7-4 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb ranks fifth in the Big South with 12.4 assists per game led by DQ Nicholas averaging 2.7.

South Carolina Upstate scores 71.9 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 73.3 Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb averages 74.3 points per game, 1.1 more than the 73.2 South Carolina Upstate allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 13.0 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Caleb Robinson is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Nicholas is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.