Avila leads Indiana State against Valparaiso after 30-point showing

Indiana State Sycamores (22-5, 13-3 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-21, 2-14 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on the Valparaiso Beacons after Robbie Avila scored 30 points in Indiana State’s 74-69 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Beacons have gone 5-10 at home. Valparaiso is ninth in the MVC with 12.1 assists per game led by Darius DeAveiro averaging 5.5.

The Sycamores are 13-3 in MVC play. Indiana State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Valparaiso averages 68.2 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 72.3 Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Valparaiso allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stafford is averaging 16.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Beacons. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Isaiah Swope averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Avila is shooting 54.0% and averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 1-9, averaging 71.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

