Austin Peay takes on Lipscomb following Haney’s 32-point showing

Lipscomb Bisons (17-11, 8-5 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (15-13, 8-5 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts the Lipscomb Bisons after Isaac Haney scored 32 points in Austin Peay’s 87-79 victory over the North Alabama Lions.

The Governors are 10-1 in home games. Austin Peay scores 72.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Bisons are 8-5 in conference games. Lipscomb is ninth in the ASUN giving up 76.6 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

Austin Peay averages 72.2 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 76.6 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Austin Peay allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Governors. Dezi Jones is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Will Pruitt is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bisons. A.J McGinnis is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 83.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

