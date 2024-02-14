Austin Peay plays Central Arkansas after Jones’ 27-point performance

Austin Peay Governors (13-13, 6-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (9-18, 5-6 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (13-13, 6-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (9-18, 5-6 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces the Central Arkansas Bears after Dezi Jones scored 27 points in Austin Peay’s 79-76 victory against the Queens Royals.

The Bears are 5-7 on their home court. Central Arkansas is 5-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Governors have gone 6-5 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay has a 5-10 record against opponents above .500.

Central Arkansas averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Anderson is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bears. Elias Cato is averaging 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Demarcus Sharp is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.4 points for the Governors. Sai Witt is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.