Austin Peay hosts North Florida following Lanier’s 23-point game

North Florida Ospreys (13-10, 6-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (10-13, 3-5 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the Austin Peay Governors after Chaz Lanier scored 23 points in North Florida’s 85-76 victory over the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Governors have gone 7-1 in home games. Austin Peay has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Ospreys are 6-2 in ASUN play. North Florida averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Austin Peay is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 45.7% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.0 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Austin Peay allows.

The Governors and Ospreys face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Governors. Dezi Jones is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Lanier averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Dorian James is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

