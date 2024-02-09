Austin Peay faces Queens following Black’s 27-point showing

Queens Royals (10-15, 4-6 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (12-13, 5-5 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Queens Royals (10-15, 4-6 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (12-13, 5-5 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces the Queens Royals after Ja’Monta Black scored 27 points in Austin Peay’s 85-69 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Governors have gone 9-1 at home. Austin Peay has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Royals are 4-6 in ASUN play. Queens is fourth in the ASUN scoring 80.8 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Austin Peay scores 71.1 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 82.5 Queens allows. Queens has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

The Governors and Royals meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is scoring 17.4 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Governors. Sai Witt is averaging 14.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 59.0% over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.

Deyton Albury is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Royals. AJ McKee is averaging 18.9 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 82.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.