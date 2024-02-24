Ashworth and No. 15 Creighton host St. John’s

Creighton Bluejays (20-7, 11-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (15-12, 7-9 Big East) New York; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Creighton Bluejays (20-7, 11-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (15-12, 7-9 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Creighton visits the St. John’s Red Storm after Steven Ashworth scored 20 points in Creighton’s 85-66 victory over the UConn Huskies.

The Red Storm have gone 10-4 in home games. St. John’s averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Bluejays are 11-5 in conference matchups. Creighton is the Big East leader with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 7.9.

St. John’s makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Creighton averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game St. John’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Soriano is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Red Storm. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

Scheierman is shooting 45.7% and averaging 18.4 points for the Bluejays. Ashworth is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.