Asamoah, Peterson rally East Tennessee State past The Citadel 62-60

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 6:41 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ebby Asamoah had 17 points, Quimari Peterson scored the final three of the game and East Tennessee State pulled out a 62-60 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.

Asamoah was 6-for-19 shooting (4 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Buccaneers (12-11, 4-6 Southern Conference). Jaden Seymour added 12 points and Peterson scored nine.

Quentin Millora-Brown finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-14, 1-9). Madison Durr and AJ Smith added 13 points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

