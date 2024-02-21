Asamoah and East Tennessee State host VMI

VMI Keydets (4-23, 1-13 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-14, 5-9 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

VMI Keydets (4-23, 1-13 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-14, 5-9 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -17.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays the VMI Keydets after Ebby Asamoah scored 20 points in East Tennessee State’s 70-65 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Buccaneers are 8-4 in home games. East Tennessee State is 7-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Keydets are 1-13 in conference play. VMI ranks ninth in the SoCon shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

East Tennessee State scores 69.5 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 81.7 VMI allows. VMI averages 70.3 points per game, 1.3 more than the 69.0 East Tennessee State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quimari Peterson is averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Keydets: 1-9, averaging 68.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

