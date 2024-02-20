Asamoah and East Tennessee State host VMI

VMI Keydets (4-23, 1-13 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-14, 5-9 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

VMI Keydets (4-23, 1-13 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-14, 5-9 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays the VMI Keydets after Ebby Asamoah scored 20 points in East Tennessee State’s 70-65 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Buccaneers are 8-4 in home games. East Tennessee State has a 7-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Keydets are 1-13 in conference play. VMI ranks eighth in the SoCon with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Taeshaud Jackson averaging 2.8.

East Tennessee State averages 69.5 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 81.7 VMI gives up. VMI averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than East Tennessee State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asamoah averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Jaden Seymour is averaging 14.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Brennan Watkins is averaging 15.1 points for the Keydets. Devin Butler is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Keydets: 1-9, averaging 68.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

