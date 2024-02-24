Artis White scores 18 as Western Michigan defeats Buffalo 91-72

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — B. Artis White scored 18 points as Western Michigan beat Buffalo 91-72 on Saturday. Artis White…

Artis White also added five rebounds and eight assists for the Broncos (10-17, 7-7 Mid-American Conference). Seth Hubbard scored 18 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Javonte Brown had 17 points and was 6 of 9 shooting and 5 of 10 from the free throw line.

The Bulls (4-23, 2-12) were led by Sy Chatman, who posted 23 points. Jonnivius Smith added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Buffalo. In addition, Ryan Sabol had 11 points.

Both teams play again on Tuesday. Western Michigan visits Eastern Michigan and Buffalo travels to play Kent State.

