Army travels to Bucknell for conference matchup

Army Black Knights (10-18, 6-9 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (10-18, 7-8 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -4.5; over/under is 124.5

The Bison are 4-8 on their home court. Bucknell is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Black Knights are 6-9 against Patriot League opponents.

Bucknell averages 65.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 63.5 Army gives up. Army’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Forrest is averaging 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bison. Noah Williamson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

