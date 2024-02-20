Army takes on Lehigh, seeks 5th straight victory

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-15, 7-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (10-17, 6-8 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Wednesday,…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-15, 7-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (10-17, 6-8 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army comes into a matchup with Lehigh as winners of four games in a row.

The Black Knights have gone 6-8 in home games. Army is seventh in college basketball giving up 62.7 points per game while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Mountain Hawks are 7-7 in Patriot League play. Lehigh ranks ninth in the Patriot League shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

Army scores 61.0 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 72.6 Lehigh gives up. Lehigh scores 10.6 more points per game (73.3) than Army gives up (62.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Small averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Josh Scovens is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 14.3 points for the Mountain Hawks. Dominic Parolin is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

