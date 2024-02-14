Army takes on Boston University following overtime win

Boston University Terriers (10-15, 5-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (8-17, 4-8 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Wednesday,…

Boston University Terriers (10-15, 5-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (8-17, 4-8 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -1; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts the Boston University Terriers after the Black Knights took down the Navy Midshipmen 69-67 in overtime.

The Black Knights have gone 5-8 in home games. Army is the top team in the Patriot League in team defense, allowing 63.6 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Terriers have gone 5-7 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University is sixth in the Patriot League with 12.7 assists per game led by Miles Brewster averaging 3.2.

Army’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 64.6 points per game, 1.0 more than the 63.6 Army gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Scovens is shooting 40.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Black Knights. Ryan Curry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Army.

Brewster is averaging 10.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terriers. Kyrone Alexander is averaging 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the past 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.