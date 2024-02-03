Army plays Lafayette, looks to end home skid

Lafayette Leopards (8-14, 7-2 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (6-16, 2-7 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Saturday, 6…

Lafayette Leopards (8-14, 7-2 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (6-16, 2-7 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts Lafayette looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Black Knights have gone 4-7 in home games. Army is sixth in the Patriot League with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Abe Johnson averaging 4.0.

The Leopards are 7-2 against conference opponents. Lafayette averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Army is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Army gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Small is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 9.5 points. Josh Scovens is averaging 10.8 points and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Army.

Eric Sondberg averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Justin Vander Baan is averaging 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Leopards: 7-3, averaging 62.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.