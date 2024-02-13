Army hosts Boston University following overtime win against Navy

Boston University Terriers (10-15, 5-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (8-17, 4-8 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Wednesday,…

Boston University Terriers (10-15, 5-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (8-17, 4-8 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts the Boston University Terriers after the Black Knights took down the Navy Midshipmen 69-67 in overtime.

The Black Knights have gone 5-8 in home games. Army is fourth in the Patriot League in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. Abe Johnson leads the Black Knights with 6.5 boards.

The Terriers are 5-7 in Patriot League play. Boston University ranks seventh in the Patriot League scoring 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Otto Landrum averaging 6.5.

Army is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University has shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Scovens is averaging 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Black Knights. TJ Small is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Miles Brewster is averaging 10.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terriers. Kyrone Alexander is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

