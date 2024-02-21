Army faces Lehigh, aims for 5th straight victory

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-15, 7-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (10-17, 6-8 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Wednesday,…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-15, 7-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (10-17, 6-8 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -2.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Lehigh.

The Black Knights are 6-8 on their home court. Army is seventh in the Patriot League with 12.5 assists per game led by Ryan Curry averaging 3.1.

The Mountain Hawks are 7-7 in Patriot League play. Lehigh is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Army scores 61.0 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 72.6 Lehigh allows. Lehigh has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Scovens is averaging 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Black Knights. TJ Small is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

