Army faces Lafayette on 3-game home slide

Lafayette Leopards (8-14, 7-2 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (6-16, 2-7 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army is looking to end its three-game home skid with a victory over Lafayette.

The Black Knights have gone 4-7 at home. Army is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Leopards are 7-2 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Army is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Army gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Small averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Josh Scovens is averaging 12 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Army.

Mark Butler is averaging 7.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Leopards. Justin Vander Baan is averaging 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Leopards: 7-3, averaging 62.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

