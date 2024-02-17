Army faces Holy Cross on 3-game win streak

Army Black Knights (9-17, 5-8 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-18, 5-8 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Army Black Knights (9-17, 5-8 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-18, 5-8 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -3; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Black Knights take on Holy Cross.

The Crusaders are 4-6 on their home court. Holy Cross is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

The Black Knights are 5-8 against Patriot League opponents. Army ranks seventh in the Patriot League with 12.6 assists per game led by Ryan Curry averaging 3.2.

Holy Cross averages 65.8 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 63.1 Army allows. Army averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Holy Cross gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Octave is averaging 14.2 points and six rebounds for the Crusaders. Caleb Kenney is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Josh Scovens is shooting 41.5% and averaging 12.7 points for the Black Knights. Curry is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

