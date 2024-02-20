Arkansas visits Radford and Texas A&M

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-13, 3-9 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-10, 6-6 SEC) College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-13, 3-9 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-10, 6-6 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -10.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks after Tyrece Radford scored 22 points in Texas A&M’s 100-75 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Aggies are 9-3 in home games. Texas A&M ranks ninth in the SEC with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Radford averaging 7.5.

The Razorbacks have gone 3-9 against SEC opponents. Arkansas has a 5-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas A&M’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.6 per game Arkansas gives up. Arkansas averages 5.7 more points per game (75.1) than Texas A&M allows to opponents (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is averaging 19.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Aggies. Radford is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Tramon Mark is averaging 16.8 points for the Razorbacks. Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Razorbacks: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.