Arkansas State wins 76-73 against South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Derrian Ford knocked down a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to give Arkansas State the lead and the Red Wolves held on to beat South Alabama 76-73 on Saturday night.

Taryn Todd’s 21 points on 8 of 16 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) led the Red Wolves (13-14, 8-6 Sun Belt Conference). Freddy Hicks scored 12 points while going 4 of 6 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Dyondre Dominguez was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Samuel Tabe led the way for the Jaguars (13-14, 5-9) with 35 points and six rebounds. Elijah Ormiston added 18 points for South Alabama. In addition, Marcus Millender had 12 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

