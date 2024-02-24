Arkansas State hosts South Alabama following Tabe’s 29-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (14-14, 6-9 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (14-14, 9-6 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3:30…

South Alabama Jaguars (14-14, 6-9 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (14-14, 9-6 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -9; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Samuel Tabe scored 29 points in South Alabama’s 83-64 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Red Wolves have gone 9-3 at home. Arkansas State is second in the Sun Belt with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Izaiyah Nelson averaging 2.7.

The Jaguars have gone 6-9 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Arkansas State is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.7% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Arkansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd is averaging 12.8 points for the Red Wolves. Caleb Fields is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Marcus Millender is averaging 8.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Jaguars. Tabe is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.